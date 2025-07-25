Previous
Next
River Dee Llangollen by pcoulson
Photo 2589

River Dee Llangollen

The River Dee is a popular salmon river and has a succession of varied pools which are intersected by sharp rapids
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
709% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, an interesting layout of the river.
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact