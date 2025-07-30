Sign up
Photo 2593
Seedpod
Dry Sicilian Honey Garlic Seedpod
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th July 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seedpod
,
sicilian honey garlic
KV
ace
Love how the two cloves are standing at attention… nice focus too.
July 30th, 2025
