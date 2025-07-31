Sign up
Previous
Photo 2594
Wet Hydrangea
Wet Hydrangea after a shower when the sun came out
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
31st July 2025 5:56pm
Tags
flower
,
hydrangea
KV
ace
Gorgeous color and lovely water droplets. This is a gorgeous bloom and such a pleasing composition. Our hydrangeas have heat stroke! It has been too hot and dry for them… last summer I ran up our water bill trying to water them enough to get them through the heat… this year I am just letting them wilt.
July 31st, 2025
