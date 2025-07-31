Previous
Wet Hydrangea by pcoulson
Wet Hydrangea

Wet Hydrangea after a shower when the sun came out
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Peter

KV ace
Gorgeous color and lovely water droplets. This is a gorgeous bloom and such a pleasing composition. Our hydrangeas have heat stroke! It has been too hot and dry for them… last summer I ran up our water bill trying to water them enough to get them through the heat… this year I am just letting them wilt.
July 31st, 2025  
