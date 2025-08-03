Sign up
Previous
Photo 2597
Three Teasel
Wild Teasels standing in the sun
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd August 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wild
,
teasel
Rob Z
ace
That's simply delightful.
August 3rd, 2025
