Fairground Ride by pcoulson
Photo 2598

Fairground Ride

This Carousel ride is in the travelling fair at Bowness on Windemere until Saturday, built in 1881 by Crow & Son and rebuilt in 1971 by the Crow family and still going strong
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

