Photo 2598
Fairground Ride
This Carousel ride is in the travelling fair at Bowness on Windemere until Saturday, built in 1881 by Crow & Son and rebuilt in 1971 by the Crow family and still going strong
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
carousel
,
fairground
,
bowness on windermere
