Previous
Photo 2599
Bowness Bay
Windermere Lake Cruises provides leisure trips on Windermere based in Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria. Windermere
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4294
photos
81
followers
15
following
712% complete
View this month »
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th August 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowness on windermere
,
windermere lake cruises
,
bowness bay
Rosie Kind
ace
Great view Fav
August 5th, 2025
