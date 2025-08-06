Sign up
Photo 2600
Lindeth Fell Country House
Spent a very pleasant afternoon here in the company of Annie-Sue.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4295
photos
82
followers
15
following
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
6
1
2
365-5
DSC-WX350
6th August 2025 3:32pm
bowness
lindeth fell country house
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
She's great, isn't she? Loved meeting her last year. Aiming to do it again when possible!
August 6th, 2025
