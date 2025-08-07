Previous
Old Chapel by pcoulson
Photo 2601

Old Chapel

The Old Chapel in Bowness Cemetry
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely chapel/churchyard!
August 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That is just amazing! So much history right there. What a wonderful image.
August 7th, 2025  
George
Lovely composition
August 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact