Photo 2602
Crichton Memorial Church
Crichton Estate in Dumfries Scotland the cathedral-style Crichton Memorial Church, designed by Edinburgh architect Sydney Mitchell, 1890-97
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4299
photos
82
followers
15
following
713% complete
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th August 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
dumfries
,
crichton estate
,
memorial chuch
Barb
ace
Magnificent structure!
August 11th, 2025
