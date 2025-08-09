Previous
RAF Red Arrows by pcoulson
RAF Red Arrows

Four of the nine RAF Red Arrows Aerobatic Team over flew the Lake District on route to carry out an evening display at the Edingburgh Tattoo, by the time I got my camera out I missed the first group of five.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Barb ace
Excellent capture, Peter!
August 11th, 2025  
