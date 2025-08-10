Previous
Little and Large by pcoulson
Photo 2604

Little and Large

Couple of sailing boats enjoying a day on Windermere in the Lake District.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very eye-appealing capture!
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact