Memorial Mi Amigo

The Mi Amigo memorial at Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, England, marking the World War II crash site of the USAAF B-17 Flying Fortress Mi Amigo. A grove of ten scarlet oak trees (Quercus coccinea) was planted on 30 November 1969 as replacement trees to honour the crew, and on the same day a pair of memorial plaques, Since 2018, local man Tony Foulds has maintained the memorial, which for many years had been cared for by local military cadets, An annual memorial service organised by the Sheffield branch of the Royal Air Forces Association is held at the site on the Sunday closest to 22 February.