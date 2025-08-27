Sign up
Photo 2610
Spider
Jumping spiders (Salticidae) There are nearly 40 species of Jumping Spider in the UK all are harmless, this ones body was only about 10mm long
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
0
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4305
photos
81
followers
15
following
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
Views
1
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
27th August 2025 4:01pm
Tags
spider
,
salticidae
