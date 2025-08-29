Previous
Heron by pcoulson
Heron

Walking along the Grantham Canal and notice this Heron in a tree, having a long weekend just outside Nottingham
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
