Photo 2613
Clipstone Colliery Headstocks
Clipstone Colliery was a significant deep-mine coal pit in Nottinghamshire, opened by the Bolsover Colliery Company in 1922 and closing in 2003
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
30th August 2025 8:20am
nottinghamshire
colliery
coal pit
clipstone
