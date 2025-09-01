Sign up
Previous
Photo 2615
Woollerton Hall
The rear of Woollerton Hall, work currently being carried out to the front and side of the building hence this shot
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4310
photos
81
followers
15
following
716% complete
View this month »
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
31st August 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
nottingham
,
woollerton hall
