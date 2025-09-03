Previous
Autumns Comming by pcoulson
Photo 2617

Autumns Comming

Leaves and nuts are starting to fall much earlier this year
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Lou Ann ace
That sure does look like fall has arrived for you! Lovely still life.
September 3rd, 2025  
Kim Capson ace
Beautiful arrangement and pretty colours!
September 3rd, 2025  
