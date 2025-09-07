Previous
Goldcrest by pcoulson
Goldcrest

Juvenile female Goldcrest in the hedgerow its the smallest of birds in the UK
7th September 2025

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Oh well spotted Peter, they're elusive birds to spot, never mind photograph
September 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a cutie! Super details even with it so hidden in its surroundings! Well-done, Peter! Fav
September 7th, 2025  
