Photo 2621
Goldcrest
Juvenile female Goldcrest in the hedgerow its the smallest of birds in the UK
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th September 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
goldcrest
JackieR
ace
Oh well spotted Peter, they're elusive birds to spot, never mind photograph
September 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a cutie! Super details even with it so hidden in its surroundings! Well-done, Peter! Fav
September 7th, 2025
