Photo 2624
York Minster
East end of York Minster Lady Chapel windows this part was built in 1385 to 1410 as an extenstion to York Minster construction started in 1220 and currently work is being carried out started in 2020 planned to be completed in 2032.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2624
york
architecture
minster
Corinne C
ace
Magnificent chapel
September 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2025
