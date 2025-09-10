Previous
York Minster by pcoulson
York Minster

East end of York Minster Lady Chapel windows this part was built in 1385 to 1410 as an extenstion to York Minster construction started in 1220 and currently work is being carried out started in 2020 planned to be completed in 2032.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Corinne C ace
Magnificent chapel
September 10th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2025  
