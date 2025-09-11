Sign up
Previous
Photo 2625
Nunnington Hall
Nunnington Hall 25 miles North of York was mentioned in the thirteenth century and the site has had many different owners. now owned and run by the National Trust open to the public since 1952.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
1
Tags
nunnington hall architecture
