Treasuer's House by pcoulson
Photo 2627

Treasuer's House

Back garden of the treasurers house and York Minster take from up on the City Walls, unfortunately no matter what I tried shade the lens from sunlight I still got to much sun flare
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
