Photo 2627
Treasuer's House
Back garden of the treasurers house and York Minster take from up on the City Walls, unfortunately no matter what I tried shade the lens from sunlight I still got to much sun flare
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4322
photos
81
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th September 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
minster
,
treasurer's house
Leave a Comment
