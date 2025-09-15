Previous
Tourists by pcoulson
Tourists

Group of young tourists enjoying a photograph with Paddington Bear, Paddington Bear bench in York, to celebrate the release of Paddington in Peru film, a trail of Paddington benches has popped up all across the UK and Ireland,
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Peter

