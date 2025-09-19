Sign up
Previous
Photo 2633
Free Apples
Found these growing wild on my walk this morning
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4328
photos
81
followers
15
following
721% complete
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th September 2025 11:55am
Tags
apples
Heather
ace
A lovely autumn capture with the warm golden tones, especially beautiful in the light! Fav
September 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
they look so much better than the uniform supermarket ones
September 19th, 2025
