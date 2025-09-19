Previous
Free Apples by pcoulson
Free Apples

Found these growing wild on my walk this morning
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather
A lovely autumn capture with the warm golden tones, especially beautiful in the light! Fav
September 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
they look so much better than the uniform supermarket ones
September 19th, 2025  
