Photo 2639
Remembrance Sunday Service
I walk down into the village to attend the remembrance Sunday service at the village memorial, for some reason it didn't seem so well attended this year, I'm getting around now and have the all clear to drive again so will be posting now and again.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th November 2025 10:53am
Tags
sunday
,
service
,
remembrance
,
memorial
,
war
