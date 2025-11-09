Previous
Remembrance Sunday Service by pcoulson
I walk down into the village to attend the remembrance Sunday service at the village memorial, for some reason it didn't seem so well attended this year, I'm getting around now and have the all clear to drive again so will be posting now and again.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Peter

