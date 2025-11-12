Previous
Closeup Stamen by pcoulson
Photo 2642

Closeup Stamen

Closeup of set of stamen on our Bowen Cornish Lily just starting to die off
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
What a gorgeous colour...lovely close-up.
November 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
A nice tight shot, Peter, and so pretty! I love your selective focus and the softness of the pink petals! Fav
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact