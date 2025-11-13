Sign up
Photo 2643
Tree Droplets
Another wet day in West Yorkshire
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4338
photos
79
followers
15
following
2643
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th November 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
droplets
