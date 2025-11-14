Previous
Carved Soldier by pcoulson
Carved Soldier

Notice this fellow in a pub car park
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Heather ace
Nice spotting, Peter! That's a great carving! I wonder if the car park is its permanent home or if it's in transition after Remembrance Day.
November 14th, 2025  
