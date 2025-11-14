Sign up
Previous
Photo 2644
Carved Soldier
Notice this fellow in a pub car park
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4339
photos
79
followers
15
following
724% complete
View this month »
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th November 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carved
,
soldier
Heather
ace
Nice spotting, Peter! That's a great carving! I wonder if the car park is its permanent home or if it's in transition after Remembrance Day.
November 14th, 2025
