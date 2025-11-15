Previous
Selby Parkrun by pcoulson
Photo 2645

Selby Parkrun

My daughter took me to Selby Parkrun my first for some time, raining and cold but great to get back up and running again. Clearly the moble phone has the wrong time as it was around 8:30am
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact