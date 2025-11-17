Sign up
Previous
Photo 2647
Glider Trophy
One of our model flying club trophies this was made by one of the members 10 years ago, as Competition secretary I will be presenting this and other trophies to the winners at Thursday nights club AGM.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4342
photos
79
followers
15
following
725% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
17th November 2025 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rc
,
club trophy
,
glider champion
