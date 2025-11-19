Luddite Memorial Liversedge



Luddite Memorial at Liversedge West Yorkshire the stainless steel sculpture is of a cropper and his daughter holding on to her fathers apron.

Luddite's were English workers who destroyed machinery, especially in cotton and woollen mills, which they believed was threatening their jobs (1811–16).

On April 11, 1812, around 150 Luddites, attacked the Rawfolds mill in Liversedge with hammers and axes, but were repulsed by the owner, William Cartwright, who had fortified the buildings two luddites died in the attack, two others died later that day seventeen were arrested and were later hanged