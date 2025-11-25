Previous
Laying Out by pcoulson
Photo 2655

Laying Out

The Piece Hall Christmas Market Halifax, all setup will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now until 21st December
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Barb ace
A Christmas market sounds like such fun! That looks to be a big one!
November 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great shot, Peter, to capture the whole layout of the upcoming Christmas Market! There will be a lot of booths (tents) and even rides! Lots of fun!
November 25th, 2025  
