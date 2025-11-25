Sign up
Photo 2655
Laying Out
The Piece Hall Christmas Market Halifax, all setup will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now until 21st December
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
2
2
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th November 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
market
,
halifax
,
piece hall
Barb
ace
A Christmas market sounds like such fun! That looks to be a big one!
November 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot, Peter, to capture the whole layout of the upcoming Christmas Market! There will be a lot of booths (tents) and even rides! Lots of fun!
November 25th, 2025
