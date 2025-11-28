Sign up
Photo 2657
The Ancient High House
The Ancient High House is an Elizabethan town house located on the main street in Stafford. The house was constructed in 1595 by the Dorrington family, from local oak,
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
3
2
Peter
@pcoulson
6
3
2
365-5
iPhone 15 Pro
28th November 2025 2:12pm
architecture
stafford
ancient high house
Dorothy
Love it!
December 1st, 2025
John Falconer
Beautiful
December 1st, 2025
JackieR
And the ubiquitous shops inhabiting it
December 1st, 2025
