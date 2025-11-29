Previous
The Post House by pcoulson
Photo 2658

The Post House

Now a restaurant, bar and event space located in Stafford town centre. The property was built in 1746 by William Chetwynd of Brocton, Richard Brinsley Sheridan (playwright, and M.P. for Stafford, 1780 - 1807) was a regular visitor, staying there whilst on political business in the Borough. Chetwynd House became Stafford's General Post Office in 1914, but the Post Office closed in 2008.the Post House reopened as the Post House Bar & Grill in 2020. with a bar and a restaurant on the ground floor and function rooms on the other floors.
Annie D ace
you have shown lovely buildings in your posts.
December 1st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Love the Two post office mail boxes!
December 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely building. I love the double post boxes. They are very chubby
December 1st, 2025  
