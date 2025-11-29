The Post House

Now a restaurant, bar and event space located in Stafford town centre. The property was built in 1746 by William Chetwynd of Brocton, Richard Brinsley Sheridan (playwright, and M.P. for Stafford, 1780 - 1807) was a regular visitor, staying there whilst on political business in the Borough. Chetwynd House became Stafford's General Post Office in 1914, but the Post Office closed in 2008.the Post House reopened as the Post House Bar & Grill in 2020. with a bar and a restaurant on the ground floor and function rooms on the other floors.