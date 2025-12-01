Previous
Abundance by pcoulson
Abundance

One of our Christmas Catus in full display
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Diana ace
How gorgeous it looks, someone has green fingers 👌🏻
December 2nd, 2025  
