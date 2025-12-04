Previous
Cheeky Squirrel by pcoulson
Photo 2663

Cheeky Squirrel

Put some seed out for the birds and this squirrel just helped himself.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah lovely capture
December 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
He gets away with it because he's so cute! A nice close-up, Peter! I really like your shallow dof to show him off too! Fav
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact