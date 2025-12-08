Sign up
Previous
Photo 2666
Enjoying Freetime
Relaxing on a Sunday morning along the canal in different ways
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
canal
,
candid
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely scene
December 8th, 2025
