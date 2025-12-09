Sign up
Photo 2667
Nuthatch
Nuthatch getting stuck into the peanut feeder
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4362
photos
79
followers
15
following
730% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th December 2025 9:53am
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
peanut
,
nuthatch
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot, Peter. Nuthatches are fun to watch.
December 9th, 2025
