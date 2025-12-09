Previous
Nuthatch by pcoulson
Photo 2667

Nuthatch

Nuthatch getting stuck into the peanut feeder
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot, Peter. Nuthatches are fun to watch.
December 9th, 2025  
