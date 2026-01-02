Previous
Mughal gardens by pcoulson
Photo 2677

Mughal gardens

Mughal Gardens in Lister Park Bradford on cold morning, combining Islamic and Indian architectural styles, the gardens aim to reflect the cultural diversity of Bradford’s heritage and provide visitors with a scenic and peaceful area to enjoy.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
