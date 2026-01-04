Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2679
Water splash
Very much a trial and effort not as impressive as hoped for considering how long it took to get any thing on a freezing day with snow forcaste all day, used my old Sony A77ii and old macro lens
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4374
photos
78
followers
15
following
733% complete
View this month »
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th January 2026 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
micro
,
water-splash
,
deskto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close