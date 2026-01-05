Previous
Metal Daffodil by pcoulson
Metal Daffodil

It snowed over night so went into the garden to get a simple shot this morning
Peter

Dorothy ace
Very nice.
January 5th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great capture of the fresh snowflakes! Lovely textures!
January 5th, 2026  
