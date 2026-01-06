Sign up
Previous
Photo 2681
Farm Buildings
The farm at the back of me taken from my back garden
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
6th January 2026 9:33am
snow
landscape
