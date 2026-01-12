Previous
Bill Poster by pcoulson
Photo 2687

Bill Poster

Bill Poster hard at work sticking on a new paper advertisement on the street hoarding.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
How do you know his name's Bill??
January 12th, 2026  
