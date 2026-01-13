Previous
Brighouse Sports Clubhouse by pcoulson
Photo 2688

Brighouse Sports Clubhouse

Captured its on my walk this morning can't findout way the flag is at half mast today, noticably the clock was not working.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact