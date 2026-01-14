Sign up
Previous
Photo 2689
Little Tree
Notice this little tree full of dry leaves on this mornings very cold walk
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
leaves
,
trees
Heather
ace
It has a beauty even in winter with its warm tones and crinkled textures! A lovely capture, Peter! Fav
January 14th, 2026
