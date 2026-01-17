Sign up
Previous
Photo 2691
George
George a young Fireman ran this mornings Penistone Parkrun in full firemans gear to promote the local fire service recruitment campaign, respect for his service and taking on the run
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4386
photos
78
followers
15
following
737% complete
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
Views
1
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th January 2026 9:48am
Tags
george
,
fireman
,
fire service
