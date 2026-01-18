Previous
Dunnock by pcoulson
Dunnock

This shot had to be well cropped he was some way off, Dunnocks may appear as unremarkable birds with predominantly brown plumage. however a closer examination reveals more distinguishing features.
Peter

Babs ace
What a sweet bird
January 19th, 2026  
