Snowdrops by pcoulson
Photo 2694

Snowdrops

The wild snowdrops are comming out all over the place
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A really pretty capture, Peter, with your focus and dof, and so welcome! In my neck of the woods, we are in a deep freeze! So thank you for reminding me that spring does come- at some point. Fav
January 20th, 2026  
