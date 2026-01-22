Previous
War Memorial by pcoulson
Photo 2696

War Memorial

The war memorial erected 1922-24 in Greenhead Park Huddersfield
22nd January 2026

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lesley
Very nice
January 22nd, 2026  
Heather
A lovely memorial. I really like the symmetrical design and the steps leading up to the memorial. Fav
January 22nd, 2026  
