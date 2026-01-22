Sign up
Photo 2696
War Memorial
The war memorial erected 1922-24 in Greenhead Park Huddersfield
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4391
photos
78
followers
15
following
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd January 2026 8:52am
Tags
memorial
,
war
,
huddersfield
,
greenhead park
Lesley
ace
Very nice
January 22nd, 2026
Heather
ace
A lovely memorial. I really like the symmetrical design and the steps leading up to the memorial. Fav
January 22nd, 2026
