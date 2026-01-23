Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
Wellholme Park
Redsign of Wellholme Park progressing well hopefully will be back open to the public by Easter so not long now
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4392
photos
78
followers
15
following
738% complete
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
23rd January 2026 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
wellholme park
Heather
ace
Once projects like this get to a certain stage, they can progress quite quickly (at least, that's been my observation :-) A nice shot, Peter, to capture all the machinery and the men at work.
January 23rd, 2026
