Out the Back 2 by pcoulson
205 / 365

Out the Back 2

This mornings landscape after yestedays snow fall, the perspective from my garden is to the left of yesterdays image
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
